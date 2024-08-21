Ford Delays Tennessee Truck, Ditches Plan For Three-Row Electric SUV

The leaders of Ford Motor Co. have pulled the plug on plans to make a three-row electric sport utility vehicle and pushed back the timeline for its next-generation electric truck by at least 18 months.

In their Aug. 21 announcement, President and CEO Jim Farley and CFO John Lawler said those plans—along with other moves to relocate some battery production—fit with their goal of having future EV models reach profitability within 12 months of coming to market. That strategy is leaning heavily on big cost and capital spending cuts as well as a “skunkworks” team based in California that is re-imagining much of the design and construction of Ford vehicles.

“Today’s electric vehicle consumers are more cost-conscious than early adopters,” the executives said in a statement. “This, coupled with scores of new electric vehicle choices hitting the market over the next 12 months and rising compliance requirements, has amplified pricing pressures. These dynamics underscore the necessity of a globally competitive cost structure while being selective about customer and product segments.”

Specifically, Ford will, among other things: