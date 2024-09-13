3M Could Sell ‘Commodity-Like’ Units, New CEO Says

Continuing to hammer the innovation theme he spoke on in late July, new 3M Co. CEO Bill Brown said at a recent investment bank gathering that the diversified manufacturer could sell off some of its divisions in coming years.

Speaking at the Morgan Stanley 12th Annual Laguna Conference, Brown—who took 3M’s helm in May—also reiterated that he and his leadership team are pushing hard to improve the company’s operational performance and top-line growth. But speaking to the portfolio of products under his purview, Brown quickly turned to the idea that maybe a third of 3M’s sales come from “more in the commodity-like areas” and said he will think about whether 3M should remain in businesses where its technologies and innovation don’t give it an edge.

That’s not to say, Brown added, that a “commodity-like” business needs to stay in that category long term. Rekindling 3M’s innovation engine—a priority he highlighted this summer—could quickly improve the growth and profit trajectory of a product line.

“At the end of the day, where we are really good is where the technology skills of the company can drive the differentiation inside of the product and make a difference at the customer interface,” Brown told analyst Chris Snyder. “So over time, I imagine there will be some portfolio shifts that happen […] That’s the lens [through which] I’m going to be looking at this in the coming months and quarters.”