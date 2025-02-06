Ford’s Farley: ‘We Can’t Just Cherry-Pick’ With Tariffs

Ford Motor Co. would be in “good shape” if tariffs imposed on Canada and Mexico by President Donald Trump were to last only a few weeks, President and CEO Jim Farley said Feb. 5. But Farley also called for a far more comprehensive approach to tariffs as it relates to the automotive sector.

“What doesn’t make sense to me is why are we having this conversation while Hyundai Kia is importing 600,000 units into the U.S. with no incremental tariff and why is Toyota able to import half a million vehicles in the U.S. with no incremental tariffs,” Farley said on a conference call discussing Ford’s fourth-quarter results. “We can’t just cherry-pick one place or the other because this is a bonanza for our import competitors.”

Speaking to analysts on the afternoon of Feb. 5, Farley pointed out that Ford makes more than 80% of its vehicles, all of its transmissions and more than half of its engines in the United States. The company’s domestic footprint, he added, is running “flat out already” and a prolonged trade war would wipe out billions of profits at auto makers and call for “some major strategy shifts” to Ford’s production footprint.

In the short term, Ford’s leader said the company wouldn’t have to overhaul its operations should the Trump administration impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

“We can make sure nothing crosses the border for a couple of weeks,” he said. “We have a good stock situation in our dealers right now.”