    Mack Trucks to Lay Off at Least 250 Manufacturing Workers

    April 18, 2025
    The company cites tariffs, reduced demand and market uncertainty as the main factors behind the layoffs.

    Mack Trucks has announced it will lay off 250 to 350 union workers at its Lehigh Valley Operations center near Allentown, Pennsylvania. The layoffs, which will occur over the next 90 days, are in response to uncertainty about demand and freight rates, possible regulatory changes and tariffs, according to a Mack spokesperson.

    “The planned workforce reduction comes just 10 days after the legacy OEM celebrated its 125-year history and announced plans to target a larger share of the long-haul trucking segment with a new Class 8 highway truck,” writes FleetOwner Editor-in-Chief Josh Fisher.

    Learn more about the layoffs and broader challenges facing the trucking industry from the full article by IndustryWeek’s partner brand FleetOwner: Mack Blames Tariffs for Manufacturing Layoffs

