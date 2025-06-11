GM Announces $4 Billion Investment in Its Domestic Manufacturing Plants

General Motors (GM) has announced it plans to invest $4 billion over the next two years to expand production of gas and electric vehicles in the U.S. Facilities in Michigan, Kansas and Tennessee will add finished vehicle production capabilities, giving the company the ability to build over two million vehicles domestically each year.

The Orion Assembly plant in Michigan will add production of light duty pickup trucks and gas-powered full-size SUVs in 2027.

Beginning in mid-2027, the Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas will support production of the Chevrolet Equinox to meet growing demand for the vehicle. The plant is on track to start production of the 2027 Chevrolet Bolt EV by the end of 2025.

Tennessee’s Spring Hill Manufacturing plant will begin production of the Chevrolet Blazer in 2027.

“We believe the future of transportation will be driven by American innovation and manufacturing expertise,” says GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra. “Today’s announcement demonstrates our ongoing commitment to build vehicles in the U.S and to support American jobs.”

This announcement comes just weeks after the company said it would invest $888 million in its Tonawanda Propulsion Plant to build new sixth-generation V-8 engines.

The United Auto Workers union praised GM's announcement, saying it will bring good jobs back to the U.S. and help to rebuild the domestic auto industry.

“GM’s decision to invest billions in American plants and prioritize U.S. workers is exactly why we spoke up in favor of these auto tariffs,” said UAW President Shawn Fain. “We have excess manufacturing capacity at our existing plants, and auto companies can easily bring good union jobs back to the U.S. They can prove the naysayers wrong by investing in our communities and putting workers before corporate greed. GM is showing that it can be done.”