J&J to Get New Trial After $417 Million Verdict in Talc Case

J&J suffered a string of recent defeats in lawsuits alleging the company knew its talc-based products could cause various types of cancers and put profits over people’s health.

Johnson & Johnson deserves a new trial after a jury ordered the world’s largest maker of health-care products to pay $417 million to a woman who blamed the company’s iconic Baby Powder for causing her cancer, an appeals court concluded.

While there was sufficient evidence to uphold the jury’s finding that J&J improperly failed to warn Eva Echeverria about the health risks of talc-based powder, conflicting evidence about the product’s cancer links warrants another trial, the Los Angeles-based court said Tuesday.

The ruling is good news for J&J, which suffered a string of recent defeats in lawsuits alleging the company knew its talc-based products could cause various types of cancers and put profits over people’s health.

Last month, a California jury ordered J&J and Colgate-Palmolive Co. to pay about $10 million to a dying woman who said asbestos in their talc products caused her cancer. In May, a New York jury ordered J&J to pay $325 million to another woman who blamed her asbestos-related cancer on baby powder use.

By Jef Feeley and Edvard Pettersson

 

Healthcare products giant Johnson amp Johnson has 250000 customers who account for roughly 100000 orders per day on a globally balanced scale The companyrsquos supply chain team is responsible for working with JampJrsquos RampD department to bring to life every product the company makes around the worldmdashmore than 300000 SKUsmdashand to make those test those and deliver those to customers worldwide The supply chain teamrsquos innovation strategy has become much more technologyfoc
