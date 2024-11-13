Manufacturing Business News: Working AI Into R&D, Factory Floor Tech in 2025 and Other Headlines

While we have a great staff of dedicated editors here at IndustryWeek, we can’t write about everything. So, here’s a roundup of news from our parent company Endeavor Business Media’s many news brands.

Mars Adding a Dash of Digital Tech, AI To Boost Product Development : Food Processing Senior Editor Andy Hanacek sits down with Karina Zimerfeld, global vice president of R&D for Mars Food and Nutrition, to discuss how the company is using AI insights in its R&D process by analyzing trends and predicting future consumer demands. You can even listen to the full interview with Zimerfeld in the Food For Thought Podcast episode at the end of the article.

Safety Professionals Share Lessons Learned from Their Time in the Military : In this EHS Today article by Managing Editor Nicole Stempak, veterans who now work in safety roles explain how their time in the military thoroughly prepared them for civilian workplace environments. The story also includes advice on how to create a supportive system for veterans in the workplace.

Poll: Which Manufacturing Tech Will Rise in 2025? Smart Industry Managing Editor Scott Achelpohl is asking readers what manufacturing tech will attract the most attention next year. "Will any technology for the plant floor and their IT departments gain more attention in the new year than AI did in 2024?" he asks. Participate in the survey to voice your predictions!

Virtual Reality Hits the Jobsite with New Training Program : Pro Remodeler Managing Editor Caroline Broderick reports on building products manufacturer Owens Corning's VR training program for insulation contractors. "The manufacturer says VR training is more effective and less expensive than traditional training on a jobsite or in a classroom," she writes. The training bundle includes a VR headset, a learning management system and nine training modules.

: Pro Remodeler Managing Editor Caroline Broderick reports on building products manufacturer Owens Corning’s VR training program for insulation contractors. “The manufacturer says VR training is more effective and less expensive than traditional training on a jobsite or in a classroom,” she writes. The training bundle includes a VR headset, a learning management system and nine training modules. Hasco Provides Support in Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts: In late September, Hurricane Helene devastated North Carolina and surrounding states, so Hasco is using its undamaged Fletcher, North Carolina, distribution facility to support the surrounding community. Plastics Machinery & Manufacturing Senior Staff Reporter Karen Hanna details how the company is using this space to support the collection and distribution of donations and supplies.