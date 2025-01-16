Anduril Industries To Build 5 Million-Square-Foot Manufacturing Facility in Ohio

Anduril Industries announced Jan. 16 that it will build its first “hyperscale” manufacturing facility in central Ohio, a project that will span more than 5 million square feet at full scale and eventually create 4,000 direct jobs.

Called Arsenal-1, the manufacturing site “will redefine the scale and speed that autonomous systems and weapons can be produced for the United States and its allies and partners,” according to the Costa Mesa, California-based defense manufacturer.

Anduril says it is investing nearly $1 billion of its own into the project, located on 500 acres near Rickenbacker International Airport south of Columbus. Economic development corporation JobsOhio, which shared the announcement, is providing funding and talent acquisition services.

Anduril Industries’ CEO Brian Schimpf describes Arsenal-1 as a “step forward” in how defense products are manufactured. Underpinning it is Arsenal, a software-defined manufacturing platform the company says optimizes mass production of autonomous systems and weapons. At full scale, the site will produce thousands of military systems annually, the company reports.

The manufacturer says the Ohio site will be its first to use a common set of commercial manufacturing tooling, machinery and processes for every type of autonomous vehicle the company produces. Founded in 2017, Anduril produces autonomous air and underwater systems, as well as rocket motors.

“By harnessing a world-class workforce and a scalable, software-driven approach to manufacturing, Arsenal-1 will set the standard for how we respond to the challenges of the future fight,” said Anduril CEO Brian Schimpf in the company announcement.

Anduril’s timeline for production at its Ohio site is ambitious: Pending approvals, construction will start immediately, and manufacturing will begin in July 2026.