Manufacturing Extension Partnerships Face Uncertain Future as Trump Pulls Funding

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-California), Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Michigan) and Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Delaware) said in a joint statement, “The NIST MEP program has had bipartisan support for decades. This network empowers small and medium manufacturers in every single state…. With these closures, President Trump is packing up our manufacturing jobs and sending them to China.”

NIST officials did not explain why the administration is looking to cut the program. Project 2025, a blueprint for Trump’s second term created by a group of consevative policymakers, called for the program’s elimination, noting that when lawmakers created the program in 1988, they called for it to eventually become self-funded. Lawmakers removed that requirement in 1998. During his candidacy, Trump distanced himself from the policy recommendations, but his executives orders so far have closely matched Project 2025’s framework.

“Business advisory services would be more properly carried out by the private sector. The next Administration should propose legislation to zero out this $150 million program and fully privatize existing MEP centers,” wrote Thomas F. Gilman, a top official in the Commerce Department during Trump’s first term and one of the framers of Project 2025.

Vasko said he has met with dozens of lawmakers throughout the years, and advocating for the MEP network was never a hard sell. Politicians on both sides of the aisle typically supported improving the competitiveness of America’s smaller producers. And, he added, manufacturing workers remain hard to find, so the MEPs had prioritized productivity and efficiency when working with small businesses.

“As close as we are to full employment, we have to be more productive,” Vasko said. “We’re not going to find a whole lot of more people, and the MEPs are just crucial to making that happen.

So this really does concern me. I just don’t understand.”

The most typical service provided by MEPs is consulting, often by experienced manufacturing leaders who train smaller businesses about continuous improvement and lean principles. Other services include ISO training and preparation services for companies seeking certifications to work within specific industries. Vasko adds that MEPs in recent years have trained smaller businesses on connecting equipment to complex monitoring systems and the cybersecurity challenges that digital manufacturing presents.

“There is an economy of scale... look at security or connectivity. You need to figure out how to do it once and then you can then span it out. You can push it out to the different MEPs,” Vasko said. “A business trying to pay for it on their own, they’re reinventing the wheel.”