Independence Day Roundup: Manufacturing from America’s Founding Through Its Future

To recognize the July 4 holiday, IndustryWeek has compiled this list from our parent company Endeavor Business Media’s many news brands for your patriotic perusal.

Quiz: The Founders and Their Foundries: This eight-question quiz from Foundry Management & Technology will test your knowledge of the metalcasting business that has supported the development of the U.S.

Made in the USA: Celebrating American Truck Parts and Components: "When fleets buy American, they avoid price fluctuations from tariffs and inventory issues related to global supply chain disruptions. More importantly, buying American supports economic growth," writes Fleet Maintenance Editor-in-Chief John Hitch. View this slideshow to celebrate 14 manufacturers that support the trucking industry with their American-made products.

New U.S. Manufacturing Facilities From Trumpf, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi, and More: New Equipment Digest Editor-in-Chief Laura Davis has compiled a roundup of the latest factory openings and expansions happening across the U.S. from New Hampshire to Texas.

Made in America: Historic Investments Drive Chip Production Surge: Demand for semiconductors continues to grow, and the U.S. may take on more chip manufacturing to keep up. Bridget McCrea, contributing writer for Supply Chain Connect, reports on the Semiconductor Industry Association's latest data and the $60 billion investment by Texas Instruments across seven U.S. fabs.