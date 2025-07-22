Former IndustryWeek Editor Perry Pascarella Dies

Perry J. Pascarella, a longtime IndustryWeek editor who guided the brand in its earliest days, died last week. He was 91.

The author of numerous books on faith and management, including “Ten Commandments of the Workplace,” Pascarella was executive editor in 1970 when Steel magazine changed its name and editorial focus, becoming IndustryWeek. He was the brand’s chief editor from 1986 until 1989, when he became vice president at then-parent company Penton Business Media, overseeing all of its publications.

John DiPaola, a vice president with IndustryWeek parent company Endeavor Business Media, worked with Pascarella early in his career and called him a legend in the industry.

“Perry’s influence extended well beyond IndustryWeek,” DiPaola said. “He was widely respected for his humanistic and collaborative management style, an award-winning editor who led by example and brought out the best in those around him. Perry was a staunch advocate for editorial independence and encouraged his journalists to write the truth as they saw it, earning their trust and admiration. He fostered an environment grounded in high standards, open dialogue and mutual respect, where ideas thrived, and people felt both challenged and supported.”

John McClenahen, a former IndustryWeek editor, also stressed Pascarella’s kindness and humanity as defining characteristics.

“He enthusiastically supported my application for Press Fellowship at Wolfson College, Cambridge, in 1986,” McClenahen said. “When I was chosen as the first American to receive the fellowship, Perry secured a three-month, paid sabbatical for me. He did not have to do that. However, he believed deeply in encouraging and valuing people, and I am forever grateful, professionally and personally.”

A graduate of Ohio’s Kenyon College, Pascarella served in the U.S. Naval Reserve before beginning his career as a writer and editor.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Carol. They were together for almost 70 years. He is survived by daughters Elizabeth Ferrito and Cindy and four grandchildren Jack Ferritto (Katrina), Mitchell, Kalli and TJ (Courtney) and three great grandchildren June, Nora and Gracie.

The memorial service will take place at Bay (Ohio) Presbyterian Church on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve.

Editor’s note: Pascarella retired many years before I joined IndustryWeek, and while I never worked with him, his hard work in those early years established a tone and structure that has guided us ever since. Below is one of the final things that Pascarella wrote for the brand that he helped launch, an editorial about educational standards from Feb. 6, 1989.