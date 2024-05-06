Boeing's Starliner Set for First Crewed Mission to ISS, in Key Test

After years of delays, Boeing's Starliner spaceship is finally set to ferry astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday night, marking a crucial step for both the US aerospace giant and NASA's commercial outsourcing strategy.

The flight -- a final, crewed test before the capsule begins regular runs to the orbiting outpost -- comes at a critical time for Boeing, a century-old conglomerate engulfed in a growing safety crisis affecting its passenger jet division.

The stakes are also high for NASA: Having a second reliable option for human space flight in addition to SpaceX's Dragon vehicles is really important, said Dana Weigel, manager of the agency's International Space Station program.

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are set to take off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 10:34 pm Monday (0234 GMT Tuesday). Weather conditions are 95 percent favorable for launch.

Starliner will be propelled into orbit by an Atlas V rocket made by United Launch Alliance, a Boeing-Lockheed Martin joint venture.

Once in space, the crew will take the helm, manually piloting the craft in a crucial test.

The astronauts, both Navy-trained space program veterans, have each been to the ISS twice, traveling once on a shuttle and then aboard a Russian Soyuz vessel. "It's going to be like going back home," Williams said ahead of the launch.

"(Safe) travels, star sailors," NASA chief Bill Nelson tweeted. "You are the pride of our great nation."