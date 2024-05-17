Unionization Vote Fails in Alabama, Dealing Blow to UAW Momentum

Workers at Mercedes-Benz’s factory near Tuscaloosa, Alabama, voted against joining the United Auto Workers Friday, May 17. Of 4,687 votes cast, the National Labor Relations Board counted 56% opposed to the union versus 44% in favor.

The result pours cold water on the UAW, which just last month celebrated a decisive victory to unionize Volkswagen USA’s Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant. Friday’s vote appears to signal that the fight for unions in the South is far from settled.

In a press conference held after the results of the vote, UAW President Shawn Fain signaled confidence despite the defeat and said the vote pushed the company to offer concessions, including the May 8 replacement of Mercedes USA CEO Michael Gödel

“Workers won serious gains in this campaign — the UAW bump,” Fain said. “They got rid of a CEO that had no interest in improving conditions for these workers. Mercedes is a better place thanks to this campaign and these courageous workers,” he added.

In response to a question on the UAW’s national organizing strategy following the election, Fain signaled confidence. “It means we’re going to keep doing what we’re doing,” he said.

In a statement after the vote count, Mercedes-Benz USA thanked its employees for engaging in dicussion around the vote.

"Our goal throughout this process was to ensure every eligible Team Member had the opportunity to participate in a fair election," the company said.