    1. News

    Nano Dimension Will Buy Desktop Metal in Latest Additive Consolidation

    July 3, 2024
    The $183 million deal is expected to close near the end of 2024.

    In a joint statement, Nano Dimension Ltd. and Desktop Metal, Inc. announced today that Nano Dimension has agreed to purchase the other company for between $183 million and $135 million, depending on possible adjustments.

    The latest consolidation in the additive market follows Nano Dimension’s $1.1 billion bid to purchase Stratasys in December 2023 after Stratasys’ own attempt to merge with Desktop Metal fell through.

    There’s no word yet on how the newly combined company will be led, but the joint statement noted it would have a 2023 combined revenue of $246 million. The consolidation of additive manufacturers has been driven in part by a quest for profitability. According to their statement, the combination of the companies “is anticipated to generate in excess of $30 million in run-rate synergies over the next few years, in addition to previously announced cost savings from each of the two organizations.”

    In the July 3 statement, Yoav Stern, CEO of Nano Dimensions, said its combination with Desktop Metal would increase Nano’s capabilities for mass manufacturing.

    “We’re excited to join forces with an excellent group of technology leaders, all of whom share our vision for transforming manufacturing to Digital Industry 4.0,” Stern said.

    Ric Fulop, co-founder and CEO of Desktop Metal, said the combination of the two companies would let them better serve important markets.

    “We’re excited to bring together our pioneering, complementary product portfolios that will further enhance our ability to serve our customers in high-growth industries with a more complete offering of digital manufacturing technologies for metal, electronics, casting, polymer, micro-polymer and ceramics applications,” Fulop said.

    Elsewhere in their joint statement, the two companies cited Nano’s experience in 3D-printed electronics, high performance polymer, ceramic, and metal printing, while Desktop Metal adds platforms for industrial-volume applications of metal and polymer.

    Ryan Secard | Associate Editor

     

    Focus: Workforce and labor issues; machining and foundry management
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ryan-secard/

    Associate Editor Ryan Secard covers topics relevant to the manufacturing workforce, including recruitment, safety, labor organizations, and the skills gap. Ryan has written IndustryWeek's Salary Survey annually since 2021 and has coordinated its Talent Advisory Board since September 2023.

    Ryan got started at IndustryWeek in August 2019 as an editorial intern and was hired as a news editor in 2020 before his 2023 promotion to associate editor, talent. He has a Bachelor of Arts in English from the College of Wooster.

