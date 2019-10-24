Announcing the 2019 IndustryWeek Best Plants Finalists

IndustryWeek has whittled down the field in its annual search for manufacturing excellence.

Five manufacturing facilities, and the people and processes that keep them running, comprise the 2019 IndustryWeek Best Plants Awards finalists.

These manufacturing plants demonstrate traits we seek in IW Best Plants: leaders who encourage the best from the workforce; engaged employees who strive to improve every single day through process improvement, technology innovation and supply chain excellence; and, of course, admirable performance metrics that accrue as a result of those efforts.

IndustryWeek will select the winners of the 2019 IW Best Plants Awards competition from this pool of finalists. The winning facilities will be announced in early 2020, and their stories will be shared both online and in print. The 2019 winners also will be honored at our annual conference, Manufacturing & Technology 2020, an IndustryWeek event, June 23-25 in Orlando.

The 2019 IndustryWeek Best Plants winners will be our 30th class of IW Best Plants awardees. The competition began in 1990 with a desire by IndustryWeek to share with a wider audience the great work being done by North American manufacturers. We're pleased to see such great work continue.

Without further ado, the 2019 finalists are:

All Metals Fabricating

Allen, Texas

Johnson Controls Building Technologies & Solutions

Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico

Plastic Packaging Technologies

Columbus, Ohio

Polamer Precision Inc.

New Britain, Conn.

SSP Fittings Corp.

Twinsburg, Ohio