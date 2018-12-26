Menu
A Baker's Dozen of the Best in Lean and Continuous Improvement in 2018

Trays of doughnuts or donuts
Don't miss our most popular content from the past 12 months.

The end of a year is a good time to reflect. As IndustryWeek looks back over 2018, we cannot help but appreciate the excellent lean manufacturing and continuous improvement content that has appeared on our site, in our newsletters and across our community. Every one is worth a read and will teach you something.

Since we can't showcase every one of those articles here, this slideshow highlights the 13 articles in this topic area that drew the greatest interest from readers in 2018. If you didn't read them when they first appeared, here is your opportunity to catch them now. 

TAGS: Continuous Improvement
