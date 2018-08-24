Menu
Tesla factory, outside view Copyright Justin Sullivan, Getty Images
Operations

A Fire at Tesla's California Facility Leaves Car Plant Undamaged

Pile of cardboard caught fire at carmaker’s Fremont facility.

A fire broke out on Tesla Inc.’s premises in Fremont, California, on Thursday, causing no injuries or damage to the carmaker’s factory before it was extinguished.

A pile of cardboard that was being prepared for recycling along the facility’s southern fence caught fire, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a twitter post. Musk thanked the local fire department for its fast response. The fire department said it had called an investigator on the scene.

Tesla’s sole carmaking facility in Fremont is crucial for the company as it seeks to ramp up production rates. Tesla manufactured more than 5,000 of its Model 3s in the last week of June, working around the clock to hit the mass-manufacturing milestone. The push also included assembling vehicles in a tent outside the factory, raising questions on the carmaker’s ability to sustain that rate and keep up quality standards.

By Ville Heiskanen

TAGS: Safety
