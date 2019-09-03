ISM Report: US Manufacturing Contracts for First Time in Three Years

U.S. factory activity unexpectedly contracted in August for the first time in three years as shrinking orders, production and hiring pushed a widely followed measure of manufacturing to its lowest level since January 2016.

The Institute for Supply Management's purchasing managers index fell to 49.1 in August, weaker than all forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists, data released Tuesday showed. Figures below 50 signal the manufacturing economy is generally contracting. The group's gauge of new orders dropped to a more than seven-year low, while the production index shrank to the weakest level since the end of 2015.

