American, European Investors to Take Over Chinese Company's Stake in Panama Canal Ports

New York-based BlackRock and an Italian maritime company are buying the vast majority of a Chinese company’s Panama Canal ports, further distancing the canal from China’s influence, following threats from President Donald Trump to retake control of the waterway if U.S. interests were threatened.

CK Hutchison Holding, a Hong Kong-based company, has controlled two key ports on the Atlantic and Pacific sides of the canal since 1997, before China took control of the once highly capitalist island off of its coast. Though it operated the ports without incident for decades, Trump and China hawks in Washington have suggested in recent years that China’s influence over Panama was becoming problematic.