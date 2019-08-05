The 10 Most Educated Cities in the World

These cities aren’t just turning out graduates into the workforce; they’re also acting as a magnet for top talent.

Urban areas continue to attract residents. However, some cities are attracting more university graduates than others.

“Higher education has always been really important, but the digital economy has only made it more so,” says Carol Hodgson, senior director, Global Research at JLL. “With the focus these days firmly on innovation and talent as key drivers of city success, education clearly plays a major role.”

JLL created a list of these top cities based on their Innovation Geography report. The group noted that the cities have a few common traits. Over half their populations hold at least a bachelor's degree. They have at least one globally renowned university, and crucially, their populations of 20 to 40-year-olds is on the rise.