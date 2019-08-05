Skip navigation
Menu
Talent

The 10 Most Educated Cities in the World

10 Most Educated Cities in the World
Start Slideshow
These cities aren’t just turning out graduates into the workforce; they’re also acting as a magnet for top talent.

Urban areas continue to attract residents. However, some cities are attracting more university graduates than others.

“Higher education has always been really important, but the digital economy has only made it more so,” says Carol Hodgson, senior director, Global Research at JLL. “With the focus these days firmly on innovation and talent as key drivers of city success, education clearly plays a major role.”

JLL created a list of these top cities based on their Innovation Geography report.  The group noted that the cities have a few common traits. Over half their populations hold at least a bachelor's degree. They have at least one globally renowned university, and crucially, their populations of 20 to 40-year-olds is on the rise.

 

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Education / Training
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Engineers Getty monkeybusinessimages.jpg
Top 10 Colleges Producing Engineers
Jul 09, 2019
GM Brushed Off Union Concessions Before Idling Ohio Car Plant
Trump’s Lordstown ‘Savior’ Workhorse Takes in $70 a Day
Aug 06, 2019
5 Clues You’re Falling Short on Succession Planning—and What to Do About It
5 Clues You’re Falling Short on Succession Planning—and What to Do About It
Aug 02, 2019
conversation
Creating a Culture of Good Communication
Aug 01, 2019