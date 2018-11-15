Dow Issues First Inclusion Report Highlighting 'All IN' Movement

Dow released on Nov. 15 its first-ever annual Inclusion Report, titled SHINE, which puts a spotlight on the company’s global INclusion 2020 strategy and progress in 2017.

“Inclusion is essential to Dow’s future success and this report demonstrates our strong commitment to being transparent about our progress and holding ourselves accountable,” said Jim Fitterling, CEO of Dow. “Our goal is to build a culture where everyone is respected and valued and has an equal opportunity to develop, advance and be heard.”

As part of its inclusion and diversity (I&D) strategy across the company, Dow put in place a new governance structure that shares ownership among Dow’s leadership and drives accountability for creating a more inclusive work environment.

“At Dow, we intentionally lead with inclusion because, without it, we cannot attract, retain or engage a talented and diverse workforce or reap the full human and financial benefits,” said Karen S. Carter, chief inclusion officer of Dow. “There is little value in a diverse workforce if you do not have an inclusive culture that encourages and enables all people to make their fullest contribution.”

The SHINE Inclusion report focuses on three areas:

Illuminating the Path Forward: Dow appointed its first-ever chief inclusion officer, created a governance structure that drives accountability for I&D and developed and implemented a global inclusion strategy that is an integral part of the business strategy. The Company intentionally leads with inclusion because, without an inclusive workplace, diversity is just a numbers game.

Championing Inclusion, Shining Brighter Together: Dow is helping its employees shine brighter through global I&D workshops and skills development programs for leaders and employees, and supporting several employee resource groups (ERGs). ERGs are fostering a culture of inclusion by functioning as catalysts that help drive culture change and advance business results. More than 10,000 employees globally were involved in at least one of Dow’s eight ERGs which included 186 chapters in 2017. The Company also launched two new ERGs in 2018 focused on new and mature employee groups.

Shining Light on Inclusion beyond Dow’s Borders: Dow’s work in inclusion is also focused on customers, suppliers and the larger community. The Company’s efforts include developing a more diverse supplier base, supporting public policy that contributes to a more inclusive workplace and building the skilled workforce of tomorrow that will meet customers’ needs.