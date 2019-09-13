IndustryWeek Plants Seeds of Change on Manufacturing Day

IndustryWeek announces its Manufacturing Day event, in collaboration with Applied Industrial Technologies.

On October 4, 2019, IndustryWeek will connect over 70 local high school students with top area manufacturers to help finally reverse America's talent gap.

Coinciding with the Manufacturing Day activities occurring around the country, this event will show local-area students some of the exciting opportunities a manufacturing career can deliver. Students in grades 9-12 will participate in roundtable discussions with local mentors and young manufacturing professionals, and take hands-on tours of local manufacturing facilities, including ABB, Foseco, Lincoln Electric and SKF.

The goal of the event is simple: to expose a critical new generation to an industry that is critical to America's health and prosperity. This event will showcase the diverse range of career opportunities the manufacturing industry presents—from engineering and cybersecurity to welding and metalworking.

"We've been talking about the skills gap for 50 years; it's time we did something about it," says Travis Hessman, editor-in-chief of IndustryWeek. "We see this event as the seed of a real solution. By exposing these students to all the potential manufacturing offers, we will start a conversation that vastly expands their career horizons while helping ensure a prosperous future for the industry, the country and this next generation."

IndustryWeek developed this unique Manufacturing Day event in collaboration with Cleveland-based industrial distributor Applied Industrial Technologies.

“We are excited to support Manufacturing Day and engage today’s high school students with important and relevant career path opportunities. Planned activities will highlight science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) as among the key skills of the evolving marketplace,” says Jason Vasquez, Vice President – Sales & Marketing of Applied Industrial Technologies.

The Manufacturing Day event will take place in downtown Cleveland, Ohio, in the Oswald Centre with help of the host sponsor, Oswald Companies. Other sponsors include: Foseco, Team NEO, Delta Dental, MAGNET, Air Technical Industries, ABB, SKF, Lincoln Electric, Ohio Extension Partnership and MTD.