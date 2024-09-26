  • eNewsletter Subscription
    1. Talent

    What Does the Potential Port Strike Mean for Supply Chains?

    Sept. 26, 2024
    The strike would affect 36 ports on the East and Gulf coasts.
    Anna Smith

    45,000 union maritime workers are expected to strike Tuesday as the current labor contract between the International Longshoremen’s Association and the U.S. Maritime Alliance is set to expire. The ports which would be hit by the strike handle around half of the ocean cargo in the U.S.

    “Mirko Woitzik, global director of Intelligence for Everstream Analytics said that his company’s analysis of historic congestion and strike data for U.S. ports concludes that every 24-hour shutdown of all East and Gulf Coast ports would result in operational backlogs that could take up to 7 days to clear,” writes Senior Editor Adrienne Selko.

    Hear from more logistics experts and see which industries will be impacted in this news article from IndustryWeek partner brand Material Handling & Logistics.

    About the Author

    Adrienne Selko | Senior Editor

    Focus: Workforce, Talent 

     

    Bio: Adrienne Selko has written about many topics over the 17 years she has been with the publication and currently focuses on workforce development strategies.She is also a senior editor at Material Handling & Logistics and EHS Today

    Editorial mission statement: Manufacturing is the enviable position of creating products, processes and policies that solve the world’s problems. When the industry stepped up to manufacture what was necessary to combat the pandemic, it revealed its true nature. My goal is to showcase the sector’s ability to address a broad range of workforce issues including technology, training, diversity & inclusion, with a goal of enticing future generations to join this amazing sector.

    Why I find manufacturing interesting: On my first day working for a company that made medical equipment such as MRIs, I toured the plant floor. On every wall was a photo of a person, mostly children. I asked my supervisor why this was the case and he said that the work we do at this company has saved these people’s lives. “We never forget how important our work is and everyone’s contribution to that.” From that moment on I was hooked on manufacturing.

    I have talked with many people in this field who have transformed their own career development to assist others. For example, companies are hiring those with disabilities, those previously incarcerated and other talent pools that have been underutilized. I have talked with leaders who have brought out the best in their workforce, as well as employees doing their best work while doing good for the world. 

