Stellantis to Build New Truck in Idled Belvidere Plant

Stellantis’ Belvidere, Illinois, plant has a new lease on life. According to the United Auto Workers, who pressured Stellantis to reopen the plant, the Chrysler manufacturer has recommitted to reopening the plant and building a new midsized truck there.

At the same time, the company announced it would build the next generation of the Dodge Durango SUV at its Detroit Assembly Complex and increase Jeep parts production at its plant in Toledo, Ohio. Stellantis also said it would build a second phase of its GME-T4 EVO engine in the United States after previously planning to build it elsewhere.

Belvidere Assembly plant indefinitely idled operations in February 2023. Later that year, the UAW issued a trilateral strike against General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis, winning in the eventual contract a commitment to invest $5 billion in restarting the Belvidere plant. But Stellantis dragged its heels, and, following a speech at the Democratic National Convention by UAW President Shawn Fain, confirmed it was delaying plans to reopen.

In a release, the UAW laid blame for the closure and delay at the feet of former Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, who resigned the company in December last year amid falling profits.

In the UAW’s statement today, Fain called Stellantis’ commitments a “victory” for workers “standing together.” Following his speech at the DNC, the union threatened another national strike on Stellantis.

“We’ve shown that we will do what it takes to protect the good union jobs that are the lifeblood of places like Belvidere, Detroit, Kokomo (Indiana), and beyond,” he said.