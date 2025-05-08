PPG Announces New $380 Million North Carolina Factory

PPG Industries, Inc. announced today it would spend $380 million to build a new factory in Shelby, North Carolina, to produce aerospace coatings and sealants. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based paint and chemicals company said the 198,000-square-foot-factory will eventually employ 110 people. In a May 8 statement, PPG chairman and CEO Tim Knavish said the 198,000-square-foot-factory would help meet growing demand for aerospace products.

“By modernizing and digitizing our facilities, PPG will continue to embody our purpose — to protect and beautify the world — while contributing to the growth and innovation of the aerospace sector,” said Knavish.

Sam Millikin, PPG’s VP for the global aerospace sector, said the new facility’s location will improve “operational facility in supporting our customers” and thanked North Carolina Josh Stein for his “continued partnership” with PPG.

In his own statement, Governor Stein said he would continue to call for training and education programs to supply well-trained employees for area businesses.

PPG’s aerospace division makes specialty chemicals used in aircraft manufacturing and maintenance, including adhesives, paint for airplane livery, and sealants for windows and fuel tanks.