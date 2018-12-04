Top 10 Countries for talent

The issue of finding the right talent is not just a U.S problem but is a global concern. Many countries are creating programs and strategies to address the issue. The IMD World Competitiveness Center annually ranks countries on their level of talent.

The 2018 ranking is based on countries’ performance in three main categories — investment and development, appeal and readiness. The three categories assess how countries perform in a wide range of areas. These include education, apprenticeships, workplace training, language skills, cost of living, quality of life, remuneration and tax rates.

“Cultivating a skilled and educated workforce is crucial to strengthening competitiveness and achieving long-term prosperity, particularly in the current dynamic landscape where artificial intelligence, robotics and other new technologies constantly redefine the challenges that governments, businesses and society, in general, will have to face in the future,” said Arturo Bris, Director of the IMD World Competitiveness Center. “This year the most successful countries in talent competitiveness are mainly European, mid-size economies. Moreover, these countries share high levels of investment in education and quality of life.”

Here is a list of the top ten countries. The U.S ranked 12th. To read the full report and see all of the rankings click here.