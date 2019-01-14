Best of CES 2019: A Blur of Industrial Innovation

There were 4,500 exhibitors at CES 2019, a majority of which serve no purpose to industrial progress. These 13, however, warrant a more than passing glance.

CES 2019 has come and gone, and nothing as ironic as a massive blackout or horrific as LG's anti-social home robot hit the consumer gadget show, though the U.S.-China trade standoff and government shutdown affected the amount of exhibitors (20% less Chinese merchants) and speakers (FCC chairmain Ajit Pai and others cancelled). But overall the Las Vegas tradeshow, as always, provided a good barometer for where technology is headed in both the consumer and industrial spaces via the 4,500 exhibiting companies. Here are 13 innovations from CES 2019 involving the tech we think will define the next decade and beyond, from quantum computing to wearables.

