Menu
Technology and IIoT

Home, Sweet Home: Where are America's Best Candy Factories?

cowboy-with-lollipop-spangler
Start Slideshow
As a trick-or-treater, you may have wondered which houses on your street had the best candy on Halloween. Now you can find out where exactly all those sweet treats came from and what makes them so special.

The National Retail Federation says Americans will spend $2.6 billion on Halloween candy this year. If you're super into optimizing operations, increasing productivity, and seeking out value-add ventures at all cost, I'm guessing you didn’t just become that efficiency-oriented yesterday. Maybe as kid, you made trick or treating a game to get the biggest bag, but highest quality as well. You made it your business to know where the houses stocking the best candy were, i.e. the full-size Snickers, and where to skip, like the sugar buzzkilling dentist's house who would hand out miniature toothbrushes (I had two of these nut jobs on my street growing up).

Now you can buy candy at a store with money, or just steal a child's bag of sweet loot, because they are so small. But you already knew that. But what's not common knowledge is where all of America's amazing candy factories are that make Halloween possible.

Click the photo gallery to find out.

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
The Semiconductors and Other Electronic Components industry NAICS Code 3344 employs over 374000 or 30 of the Total Advanced Industries AI Employment and delivers 39 of AI OutputIndustry employment annual growth from 2010 to 2013 was 02Industry output annual growth from 2010 to 2013 was 5
US Blocks Exports to Chinese Chipmaker as Tensions Simmer
Oct 30, 2018
hitachi-science-day
Hitachi's Science Day Prepares Students for STEM careers
Oct 30, 2018
Employees Not as Happy with Technology as C-Suite Thinks
Employees Not as Happy with Technology as C-Suite Thinks
Oct 29, 2018
IBM CEO Ginni Rometty
IBM Pursues Amazon Into Cloud With $33 Billion Red Hat Deal
Oct 29, 2018