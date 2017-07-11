Accuride Corporation, manufacturer and supplier of commercial vehicle components in North America, has won numerous awards for manufacturing excellence.

But back in 2011, the company’s Gunite plant, named in honor of a specific alloy the founder created back in 1854, wasn’t performing strongly. Profits had been dropping, and management was faced with the decision to sell or close up shop. Instead, Accuride decided to invest more than $60 million in its facility, implementing rigorous lean manufacturing and quality processes, and replacing its legacy ERP system with a new cloud ERP solution. As a result, the company completely transformed this plant—that now operates at a profit.

Watch a tour of the facility by clicking on the image below. Be sure to use the 360-degree directional tool in the upper left-hand corner of the video to get the full interactive experience.

The company’s lean approach has allowed Accuride to maintain capacity while simplifying operations across its value chain. What that means for customers is that they get a premium quality product, delivered consistently on time, at a reasonable cost.

