As part of the company’s commitment to foster innovation among American manufacturers, Apple announced on May 12 that Corning Inc. will receive $200 million from Apple’s new Advanced Manufacturing Fund.

The investment will support Corning’s R&D, capital equipment needs and state-of-the-art glass processing. Corning's 65-year-old Harrodsburg facility has been integral to the 10-year collaboration between these two innovative companies and will be the focus of Apple’s investment.

“Corning is a great example of a supplier that has continued to innovate and they are one of Apple's long-standing suppliers,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s COO.

“This partnership started 10 years ago with the very first iPhone, and today every customer that buys an iPhone or iPad anywhere in the world touches glass that was developed in America,” Williams added. “We’re extremely proud of our collaboration over the years and we are investing further with Corning who has such a rich legacy of innovative manufacturing practices.”

“Corning’s longstanding relationship with Apple has not only led to significant glass innovations that have enabled new capabilities for consumers, it has also helped create nearly 1,000 American jobs and allowed us to continue growing and expanding in the U.S.,” said Wendell P. Weeks, CEO. “This investment will ensure our plant in Harrodsburg remains a global center of excellence for glass technology.”

Since the inception of Gorilla Glass in 2007, the partnership between Apple and Corning has created and sustained nearly 1,000 U.S. jobs across Corning’s R&D, manufacturing and commercial functions, including over 400 in Harrodsburg. Corning has procured enough renewable energy to cover all of its Apple manufacturing in the US.

>Apple has committed to investing at least $1 billion with U.S.-based companies as part of the fund, which is designed to foster innovative production and highly skilled jobs that will help lay the foundation for a new era of technology-driven manufacturing in the U.S

In the U.S., Apple now supports 2 million jobs across all 50 states, including 450,000 jobs attributable to Apple’s spend and investment with U.S.-based suppliers. Last year alone, Apple spent over $50 billion with more than 9,000 domestic suppliers and manufacturers.