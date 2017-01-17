Margaret ("Margo") H. Georgiadis moves from Google to Mattel on February 8. She has been named as CEO of Mattel. She will also join Mattel's Board of Directors. At Google she was President, Americas at Google Inc.

She will succeed Christopher A. Sinclair who led the company as Chairman and CEO since early 2015.

"Over the last two years, with the help of all of our colleagues around the world, we have dramatically transformed Mattel - reenergizing our creative culture, restoring excitement to our iconic brand portfolio and delivering on our vision to make Mattel the recognized leader in play, learning and development worldwide,” said Sinclair.

“Margo is a proven and extraordinarily talented executive with a deep understanding of how to build and scale brands on a global basis and expertise in effectively engaging consumers and retail partners in a rapidly evolving digital world. She has successfully led efforts to deliver above market growth and profitability by creating transformational partnerships across content, media and technology providers and through innovation in product development and customer engagement.”

Explaining her attracting to the company, Georgiadis said: "Inspiring children through play and creativity is crucial to early development and no company has done more in that space over many generations than Mattel. As a parent, I have seen this first hand and am honored to be joining the Company at this exciting time of renewed focus. I look forward to working with the incredibly talented people at Mattel as we build on recent momentum, leverage the unique creativity and passion that exists within Mattel to inspire future generations of children, and deliver on our promises to shareholders."