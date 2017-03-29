Ford issued recalls on Wednesday affecting more than 400,000 vehicles, one for a coolant circulation problem that can cause fires and another an expansion of a door-latch recall.

A lack of coolant circulation in some 230,000 vehicles with 1.6-liter GTDI engines can cause the engine to overheat, which can then cause the cylinder head to crack and leak oil. Oil that comes into contact with the hot engine surface can cause a fire, a situation that has been reported in approximately 29 vehicles.

The vehicles affected include the 2014 Ford Escape, 2014-15 Ford Fiesta ST, 2013-14 Ford Fusion and 2013-15 Ford Transit Connect vehicles. In vehicles with leaks, overheating or frequent coolant draining, dealers will install a coolant sensor to alert owners to future problems.

Ford also expanded a safety recall for a door-latch problem to include approximately 211,000 additional vehicles, including 2014 Ford Fiesta, 2013-14 Ford Fusion and 2013-14 Lincoln MKZ vehicles.

In the affected vehicles, the pawl spring tab in the side door latch can break, causing the door not to close securely, and possibly open during driving. Dealers are to replace all four side door latches with an improved service door latch.