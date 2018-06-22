86'd by 45: Regulations Gone Under Trump

From union-busting limitations to increased eligibility for overtime pay, a look at some key reversals on rules affecting manufacturers.

When President Donald Trump took office, he promised to roll back “job killing” regulations. Since then, the Trump administration has killed Obama-era rules that limit union-busting, link worker safety to the awarding federal contracts, and increase eligibility for overtime pay, among others.

As the manufacturing compliance landscape shifts, lets take a look at some of the most significant regulations the Trump administration has rolled back so far.