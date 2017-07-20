Menu
The 2016 IndustryWeek 1000

The IndustryWeek 1000 is IW's exclusive annual ranking of the world's largest public manufacturers, based on revenue.

Use this free database to view the entire 2016 IW 1000 (based on 2015 revenue) and to sort the list alphabetically, or by ranking, industry, and financial performance measures.

To sort the list, click the column heading of the data you'd like to re-order. To sort in reverse, click the column heading a second time. For complete information about each company, click on the company name.

Find the most recent articles about current and former IW1000 companies.

Follow #IW1000

View the full list
