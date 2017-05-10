Catch highlights of Day 2 of the 2017 IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology Conference and Expo.
They came to learn, and then they stayed to party.
Day 2 of the 2017 IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology Conference and Expo began with a keynote address from Ford's Ken Washington, vice president, research and advanced engineering, and concluded with some relaxation, networking and, of course, music at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum on the shores of Lake Erie in Cleveland.
In between the start and finish of the day was the annual presentation of the IndustryWeek Best Plants Awards, a keynote address by Brett Wood, president and CEO of Toyota Material Handling North America, a bustling expo floor, learning sessions on everything from kanban systems and IoT to how to develop your own apprenticeship programs and executing hoshin kanri.
Here's a little flavor of Day 2, in Twitter talk:
Enjoying Cleveland this week during the #MFGtechshow. How about you? #analytics Statistica Booth 511. pic.twitter.com/IKC5bfmpXd— Statistica (@Statistica) May 9, 2017
We rocked the Rock Hall with a fantastic night of networking, socializing, and fun! #mfgtechshow pic.twitter.com/NrBd0Zk5Gy— IndustryWeek (@IndustryWeek) May 10, 2017
Keep on rockin in the #mfgtechshow world! @rockhall adventures. pic.twitter.com/ZCQ4ZQaP0I— Travis Hessman (@TmHessmanNED) May 10, 2017
Still waiting for the AI panel to predict when robots will take over the world!?! #MFGTECHSHOW #MFGisNow— Buckley Brinkman (@PBuckley) May 9, 2017
Chilling out at the Rock and Roll Museum with the #ideshow team #mfgtechshow @IndustryWeek pic.twitter.com/esQfxdlP5P— Karen Field (@karenfield) May 9, 2017
Thank you to those who joined me today. Visit my website for more info and follow me for updates! #mfgtechshow https://t.co/o8m0EtRGX7 pic.twitter.com/xtBMRMIiDi— Steven L. Blue (@StevenLBlue) May 9, 2017
Great beers at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame VIP Party! #mfgtechshow @IndustryWeek pic.twitter.com/vX2H3ytRqt— Karen Field (@karenfield) May 9, 2017
Just some guitar. nbd. #mfgtechshow takes the @rockhall pic.twitter.com/Cn5rNfIq1g— Travis Hessman (@TmHessmanNED) May 9, 2017
Actual breaking news from the @IndustryWeek #MFGTechShow: Paul Boris, most recently VP of MFG Industries at GE Digital is now COO of @Vuzix.— Matt LaWell (@MattLaWell) May 9, 2017
I'm either directing the choir or making a football analogy of goal posts and reducing variation. Lol. #mfgtechshow https://t.co/FOWH9ksjlZ— EDCJLuss (@Eric_M_Lussier) May 9, 2017
@FathomFutures wondering if this could come in handy at the office @USBionics #mfgtechshow pic.twitter.com/bGE3ygFP8H— Brent Robertson (@brentrobertson) May 9, 2017
Who owns IP if created by #AI ? Only humans can own IP @pillsburylaw #mfgtechshow #machinelearning pic.twitter.com/AvlpSAxH2L— Filip Geerts (@FilipGeerts) May 9, 2017
Brett Wood: For @ToyotaForklift employees improving their process every day is just part of their job #mfgtechshow pic.twitter.com/gUovMPrxMV— Dave Blanchard (@supplychaindave) May 9, 2017
Ken Washington says @Ford is looking to implement and use 3-D printing on a large scale #mfgtechshow pic.twitter.com/MgrEu0oI8r— Dave Blanchard (@supplychaindave) May 9, 2017
Members of our team had a great time leading a workshop @IndustryWeek #mfgtechshow on innovation. A huge thank you to all who attended! pic.twitter.com/KNKuKLiAKd— SmartShape (@smartshapecle) May 9, 2017
Harley-Davidson talks lean and safety at the @IndustryWeek Mfg & Tech Conference #mfgtechshow pic.twitter.com/wVcDCaEmeI— Jill Jusko (@JJuskoIW) May 9, 2017
Dr. Ken Washington says Ford will invest $4.5 billion for electric vehicles in next 5 years. #automotive #mfgtechshow— Steve Minter (@sgminterIW) May 9, 2017
Kanban philosophy at Firstronic: starts with customer consumption #mfgtechshow— Jill Jusko (@JJuskoIW) May 9, 2017
@KristenGandek 2/2 "900 inspectors on the shop floor. Making things is about making people." #mfgtechshow— Kristen Gandek (@KristenGandek) May 9, 2017
Mondolez Intl discusses Factory of the Future #mfgtechshow @MESAp2e @IndustryWeek pic.twitter.com/ft3Js40rQW— Conrad Leiva (@cleiva101) May 9, 2017
Steve Jones @steelcase explains how they use IIoT to measure cycle times & operator performance #mfgtechshow pic.twitter.com/vfxTXXEnpJ— Dave Blanchard (@supplychaindave) May 9, 2017
European advanced mfg association @CECIMO_Info is present and learns from USA but global mfg #mfgtechshow pic.twitter.com/izeSWl8G80— Filip Geerts (@FilipGeerts) May 9, 2017
Superhero up! #mfgtechshow pic.twitter.com/MkzR1mZiPU— Travis Hessman (@TmHessmanNED) May 9, 2017
Last @IndustryWeek #MFGTechShow tech talk of Day 2: @Jabil's @TimDeRosett on Next Wave of #3Dprinting: Manufacturing at Speed of Digital. pic.twitter.com/8CgTkrxkh3— Matt LaWell (@MattLaWell) May 9, 2017
The Toyota OpEx Magic: 9 Key Practices https://t.co/kOAknbY6fW #mfgtechshow pic.twitter.com/nGdYDdwDwQ— Jill Jusko (@JJuskoIW) May 10, 2017
HEY! Big winner this afternoon! Thank you 42Q for the new headphones! #MFGTECHSHOW #MFGisNow pic.twitter.com/yPyonj4QSm— Buckley Brinkman (@PBuckley) May 9, 2017
Drones, Robots and Plant Tours, Oh My! https://t.co/S2sf0XWo1N #mfgtechshow #Cleveland pic.twitter.com/yA97sLhxoJ— IndustryWeek (@IndustryWeek) May 9, 2017
Jay Kim @upskillio moderates #AR: Then, Now, Forever w/@Intel's @c3croteau, @Dell's Neal Koh + new @Vuzix COO @PaulBorisVuzix. #mfgTechShow pic.twitter.com/GRBGcPPwO8— Matt LaWell (@MattLaWell) May 9, 2017
@brettwoodceo sharing his insights on Toyota's operating philosophy TPS. #MfgTechShow @FathomFutures pic.twitter.com/vW9gMvccUA— Brent Robertson (@brentrobertson) May 9, 2017
A pleasure to hand out the 2016 #IWBestPlants awards at the #mfgtechshow. Congrats to these excellent #mfg facilities— Jill Jusko (@JJuskoIW) May 9, 2017
Even Brett Wood's staff meetings start with safety. #mfgtechshow— Jill Jusko (@JJuskoIW) May 9, 2017
"@Toyota makes forklifts?!" -- Brett Wood, Toyota Material Handling North America. (See @ToyotaForklift.) #mfgTechShow pic.twitter.com/YMj7WtM6Mu— Matt LaWell (@MattLaWell) May 9, 2017
The @Ultimaker 2 #3dprinter at the #mfgtechshow in #CLE. pic.twitter.com/OB3Gk7HTUb— New Equipment Digest (@newequipment) May 9, 2017
Stop by Booth 223 to meet our team & discuss how to impact your bottom line before @IndustryWeek #MFGTechShow ends! https://t.co/zZOz4yBvlm pic.twitter.com/zqbGCHnYU9— ATS (@AdvancedTechATS) May 9, 2017
@softwebchicago #softwebiot #mfgtechshow #Cleveland Day 2. pic.twitter.com/osyI9Q5piL— Prasad Bhojak (@BhojakPb) May 9, 2017
#mfgtechshow @MITSloan John Carrier & the #hiddenfactory - "only thing in the system that sees it all is the product (thing)" - BRILLIANT ! pic.twitter.com/z4cgsiTJmR— Paul Boris (@PaulBorisVuzix) May 9, 2017
IW's Best Plants awards ceremony is underway. #mfgtechshow @IndustryWeek pic.twitter.com/Dwe3Jd4vsm— Steve Minter (@sgminterIW) May 9, 2017
Complete the #dronezone course run by #TriC w/ the best time to win your very own drone. #mfgtechshow pic.twitter.com/q1rLfyTd7w— New Equipment Digest (@newequipment) May 9, 2017
Hey! Where's the engine?! #Tesla #mfgTechShow pic.twitter.com/d5J31a8Zva— Matt LaWell (@MattLaWell) May 9, 2017
Day two of the @IndustryWeek #Manufacturing & #Technology Conference & Expo! #MFGTechShow pic.twitter.com/sv3MqMJ5FY— iReportSource (@ireportsource) May 9, 2017
Ford's Dr Ken Washington talks transportation as a service at #mfgtechshow keynote @Ford @IndustryWeek pic.twitter.com/cP809TMrTj— Karen Field (@karenfield) May 9, 2017
Harley-Davidson: decided to 5S its mature health and safety system #mfgtechshow— Jill Jusko (@JJuskoIW) May 9, 2017
We're excited to be at #mfgtechshow! Come meet the team at booth 539! #rethinkmarketing @ActOnSoftware pic.twitter.com/lmyb4nuI2d— Noelle Mahoney (@nolanmahoney) May 9, 2017
Please be sure to fill out your session survey forms. It's very helpful in planning to serve you better. #mfgtechshow pic.twitter.com/SJswpBYejh— Jill Jusko (@JJuskoIW) May 9, 2017
Karen Field @IndustryWeek launches the IW M&T conference in Cleveland #mfgtechshow pic.twitter.com/TyIGWe1RWx— Dave Blanchard (@supplychaindave) May 9, 2017
Dr. Ken Washington discusses how innovation such as 3D printing is changing Ford's production processes. #mfgtechshow pic.twitter.com/deUfVa9Xm8— Steve Minter (@sgminterIW) May 9, 2017