They came to learn, and then they stayed to party.

Day 2 of the 2017 IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology Conference and Expo began with a keynote address from Ford's Ken Washington, vice president, research and advanced engineering, and concluded with some relaxation, networking and, of course, music at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum on the shores of Lake Erie in Cleveland.

In between the start and finish of the day was the annual presentation of the IndustryWeek Best Plants Awards, a keynote address by Brett Wood, president and CEO of Toyota Material Handling North America, a bustling expo floor, learning sessions on everything from kanban systems and IoT to how to develop your own apprenticeship programs and executing hoshin kanri. 

