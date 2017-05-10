They came to learn, and then they stayed to party.

Day 2 of the 2017 IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology Conference and Expo began with a keynote address from Ford's Ken Washington, vice president, research and advanced engineering, and concluded with some relaxation, networking and, of course, music at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum on the shores of Lake Erie in Cleveland.

In between the start and finish of the day was the annual presentation of the IndustryWeek Best Plants Awards, a keynote address by Brett Wood, president and CEO of Toyota Material Handling North America, a bustling expo floor, learning sessions on everything from kanban systems and IoT to how to develop your own apprenticeship programs and executing hoshin kanri.

Here's a little flavor of Day 2, in Twitter talk:

Enjoying Cleveland this week during the #MFGtechshow. How about you? #analytics Statistica Booth 511. pic.twitter.com/IKC5bfmpXd — Statistica (@Statistica) May 9, 2017

We rocked the Rock Hall with a fantastic night of networking, socializing, and fun! #mfgtechshow pic.twitter.com/NrBd0Zk5Gy — IndustryWeek (@IndustryWeek) May 10, 2017

Still waiting for the AI panel to predict when robots will take over the world!?! #MFGTECHSHOW #MFGisNow — Buckley Brinkman (@PBuckley) May 9, 2017

Thank you to those who joined me today. Visit my website for more info and follow me for updates! #mfgtechshow https://t.co/o8m0EtRGX7 pic.twitter.com/xtBMRMIiDi — Steven L. Blue (@StevenLBlue) May 9, 2017

Great beers at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame VIP Party! #mfgtechshow @IndustryWeek pic.twitter.com/vX2H3ytRqt — Karen Field (@karenfield) May 9, 2017

Actual breaking news from the @IndustryWeek #MFGTechShow: Paul Boris, most recently VP of MFG Industries at GE Digital is now COO of @Vuzix. — Matt LaWell (@MattLaWell) May 9, 2017

I'm either directing the choir or making a football analogy of goal posts and reducing variation. Lol. #mfgtechshow https://t.co/FOWH9ksjlZ — EDCJLuss (@Eric_M_Lussier) May 9, 2017

Brett Wood: For @ToyotaForklift employees improving their process every day is just part of their job #mfgtechshow pic.twitter.com/gUovMPrxMV — Dave Blanchard (@supplychaindave) May 9, 2017

Ken Washington says @Ford is looking to implement and use 3-D printing on a large scale #mfgtechshow pic.twitter.com/MgrEu0oI8r — Dave Blanchard (@supplychaindave) May 9, 2017

Members of our team had a great time leading a workshop @IndustryWeek #mfgtechshow on innovation. A huge thank you to all who attended! pic.twitter.com/KNKuKLiAKd — SmartShape (@smartshapecle) May 9, 2017

Harley-Davidson talks lean and safety at the @IndustryWeek Mfg & Tech Conference #mfgtechshow pic.twitter.com/wVcDCaEmeI — Jill Jusko (@JJuskoIW) May 9, 2017

Dr. Ken Washington says Ford will invest $4.5 billion for electric vehicles in next 5 years. #automotive #mfgtechshow — Steve Minter (@sgminterIW) May 9, 2017

Kanban philosophy at Firstronic: starts with customer consumption #mfgtechshow — Jill Jusko (@JJuskoIW) May 9, 2017

@KristenGandek 2/2 "900 inspectors on the shop floor. Making things is about making people." #mfgtechshow — Kristen Gandek (@KristenGandek) May 9, 2017

Steve Jones @steelcase explains how they use IIoT to measure cycle times & operator performance #mfgtechshow pic.twitter.com/vfxTXXEnpJ — Dave Blanchard (@supplychaindave) May 9, 2017

European advanced mfg association @CECIMO_Info is present and learns from USA but global mfg #mfgtechshow pic.twitter.com/izeSWl8G80 — Filip Geerts (@FilipGeerts) May 9, 2017

HEY! Big winner this afternoon! Thank you 42Q for the new headphones! #MFGTECHSHOW #MFGisNow pic.twitter.com/yPyonj4QSm — Buckley Brinkman (@PBuckley) May 9, 2017

A pleasure to hand out the 2016 #IWBestPlants awards at the #mfgtechshow. Congrats to these excellent #mfg facilities — Jill Jusko (@JJuskoIW) May 9, 2017

Even Brett Wood's staff meetings start with safety. #mfgtechshow — Jill Jusko (@JJuskoIW) May 9, 2017

Stop by Booth 223 to meet our team & discuss how to impact your bottom line before @IndustryWeek #MFGTechShow ends! https://t.co/zZOz4yBvlm pic.twitter.com/zqbGCHnYU9 — ATS (@AdvancedTechATS) May 9, 2017

#mfgtechshow @MITSloan John Carrier & the #hiddenfactory - "only thing in the system that sees it all is the product (thing)" - BRILLIANT ! pic.twitter.com/z4cgsiTJmR — Paul Boris (@PaulBorisVuzix) May 9, 2017

Complete the #dronezone course run by #TriC w/ the best time to win your very own drone. #mfgtechshow pic.twitter.com/q1rLfyTd7w — New Equipment Digest (@newequipment) May 9, 2017

Harley-Davidson: decided to 5S its mature health and safety system #mfgtechshow — Jill Jusko (@JJuskoIW) May 9, 2017

Please be sure to fill out your session survey forms. It's very helpful in planning to serve you better. #mfgtechshow pic.twitter.com/SJswpBYejh — Jill Jusko (@JJuskoIW) May 9, 2017