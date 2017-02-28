Goodyear's Billy Taylor returns as a keynote speaker in 2017. His topic: The Lean Team -- Driving, Enabling and Sustaining Operations Excellence.

Eric Lussier, vice president, Steel Business System, for Steel Partners, is adamant that training is key to developing a sustainable lean culture.

“Culture is the only thing that is sustainable,” he told IndustryWeek last year in Lessons in Lean Training. “That is why we have such a heavy emphasis on training, to build the culture.”

A veteran of lean manufacturing, Lussier will share more of his lean insights at the 2017 IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology Conference & Expo, May 8-10, in Cleveland, Ohio. His session on variation reduction kaizens will demonstrate how his companies use such kaizens to improve – and how perhaps yours can too.

Keynote Speakers at 2017 IW M&T Conference and Expo:

Raj Nair, Ford Executive Vice President, Product Development, and Chief Technical Officer

Building a Better Advanced Manufacturing Workforce

Billy Ray Taylor, Director of Manufacturing of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear's Billy Taylor on Earning the Right to Play the Leadership Game

From our Conference Track Sessions

Eric Lussier, VP, Steel Business Partners/Handy & Harman

Lessons in Lean Training

The 2016 IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winners: Excellence in Manufacturing

Steve Blue, CEO of Miller Ingenuity

Smart Manufacturing Starts with Your People

Brett Greene, President, Willington Nameplate, and Brent Robertson, Partner, Fathom

Millennial Recruiting Magic: Solutions from Manufacturers Large and Small

Peter Feil, Vice President and General Manager, Stober Drives

Beating the Drum for Apprenticeships

Sherwin-Williams CIO Tom Lucas

Putting the People Skills in IT at Sherwin-Williams

Jon Sobel, Co Founder & CEO, Sight Machine

Big Data, from the Executive Suite to the Factory Floor

Karl Wadensten, President and Owner, Vibco Vibrators

Average Isn't Good Enough

Jabil Circuit and HP

Faster Than a (3-D Printed) Speeding Bullet

The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation Chases Zero

