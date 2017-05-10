All good things must come to an end, as the saying goes, but for the 2017 IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology Conference & Expo, that end did not arrive until after a rousing morning and early afternoon of keynote addresses, additional expo floor demonstrations, and a multitude of learning opportunities.

Intel's Steven Meyer, Autodesk's Diego Tamburini and Microsoft's Michael Walton took the stage in a closing keynote panel discussion about IIoT best practices, moderated by our very own Karen Field, while Goodyear's Billy Ray Taylor set the morning tone with his talk on transformation and winning.

Despite late evening activities the night before at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, attendees rose early to take a final stroll around the expo floor, where demos continued on the center stage and drone competition winners were announced.

And that concludes the IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology Conference & Expo for 2017. Cleveland was a great host. Next year, come see us in Raleigh, N.C., May 8-10.