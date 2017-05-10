All good things must come to an end, as the saying goes, but for the 2017 IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology Conference & Expo, that end did not arrive until after a rousing morning and early afternoon of keynote addresses, additional expo floor demonstrations, and a multitude of learning opportunities.

Intel's Steven Meyer, Autodesk's Diego Tamburini and Microsoft's Michael Walton took the stage in a closing keynote panel discussion about IIoT best practices, moderated by our very own Karen Field, while Goodyear's Billy Ray Taylor set the morning tone with his talk on transformation and winning.

Despite late evening activities the night before at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, attendees rose early to take a final stroll around the expo floor, where demos continued on the center stage and drone competition winners were announced.

Don't miss our other conference coverage here. Come back for further updates throughout the week.

Keynote panel at the @IndustryWeek M&T Show w/ Intel, Microsoft and Autodesk #mfgtechshow now underway pic.twitter.com/yq7jbaIP6S — Jill Jusko (@JJuskoIW) May 10, 2017

I shared a lunch table with two members of 2016 @IndustryWeek Best Plant Johnson Controls Optima plant #mfgtechshow pic.twitter.com/iHJ6hDmNk3 — Jill Jusko (@JJuskoIW) May 10, 2017

I don't think an IIoT proof of concept needs to be elaborate--Mike Walton, Microsoft — IndustryWeek (@IndustryWeek) May 10, 2017

Thanks to all the excellent speakers who made the Leadership track such a success. #mfgtechshow @IndustryWeek pic.twitter.com/w9SLE5hyWY — Steve Minter (@sgminterIW) May 10, 2017

What has been interesting for your at the #MFGTechShow today? — Direct Recruiters (@DRI_Inc) May 10, 2017

Read the next set of Tweets. Erik R. gets a big thumbs up for this move.

(1/2) Erik R narrowly beat High school robot wizard, Kevin S, in the drone race to win our fancy drone! #mfgtechshow pic.twitter.com/CSvMwtt4Al — Travis Hessman (@TmHessmanNED) May 10, 2017

(2/2) but then Erik turned around and gave the drone to Kevin and his team! #mfgtechshow! #ilovehumans! pic.twitter.com/bq1lcqBDVj — Travis Hessman (@TmHessmanNED) May 10, 2017

If this or the 40 others like it are any indication, our session went well! #mfgtechshow @FathomFutures pic.twitter.com/k1swl4tBnN — Brent Robertson (@brentrobertson) May 10, 2017

John Carrier @MIT: The formula for fixing culture: "Behavior is a function of the people and the system" #mfgtechshow pic.twitter.com/jxQBXDH78D — Dave Blanchard (@supplychaindave) May 10, 2017

Mentor #millenials by: pushing idea development. If they want change, teach them how to justify it. @brentrobertson #mfgtechshow — Fathom (@FathomFutures) May 10, 2017

Mentor #millenials by: inviting ideas. Ask how they would tackle a current or past challenge. @brentrobertson #mfgtechshow — Fathom (@FathomFutures) May 10, 2017

Members of the 2016 IW Best Plants Award winner Metform! #mfgtechshow pic.twitter.com/Es6JWuOpO6 — Jill Jusko (@JJuskoIW) May 10, 2017

A very uplifting demo of the SuitX exoskeleton at #mfgtechshow pic.twitter.com/aXHoP4WJ3O — Dave Blanchard (@supplychaindave) May 10, 2017

Billy Ray Taylor @goodyear: The most powerful word in the dictionary is "know" but it often sounds like "no" #mfgtechshow pic.twitter.com/Wn7jYsqCpC — Dave Blanchard (@supplychaindave) May 10, 2017

Leaders who don't listen are soon surrounded by people who don't talk notes Billy Taylor, keynote #mfgtechshow — Jill Jusko (@JJuskoIW) May 10, 2017

In case you missed it, check out the top 10 tweets at the #MFGTechShow. https://t.co/R6Gyd5X3xE pic.twitter.com/NmAvsWZdbe — Swift Sensors (@swift_sensors) May 10, 2017

When the voice of the customer stops ringing. You have a problem -- Billy Taylor #mfgtechshow — Jill Jusko (@JJuskoIW) May 10, 2017

The incredibly energetic Billy Ray Taylor (@GYTIRES) in the zone before his Day 3 keynote at the @IndustryWeek #MFGTechShow. pic.twitter.com/19KBdhN4l9 — Matt LaWell (@MattLaWell) May 10, 2017

Philip Kauneckas @ipgtape: Safety is the #1 metric for plant performance at 2016 IW Best Plants winner Intertape #mfgtechshow pic.twitter.com/sU6yZr9Obx — Dave Blanchard (@supplychaindave) May 10, 2017

The @ParsecTrakSYS team showing off their modular MES platform with an rc car and #IoT sensors. #mfgtechshow pic.twitter.com/QdnNhHBnIW — New Equipment Digest (@newequipment) May 10, 2017

We're enjoying the #MFGTechShow this week. There's always something to learn in manufacturing and technology, that's for sure! pic.twitter.com/J0rb8pzBQE — Flexo Concepts (@FlexoConcepts) May 10, 2017

And that concludes the IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology Conference & Expo for 2017. Cleveland was a great host. Next year, come see us in Raleigh, N.C., May 8-10.