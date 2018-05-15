2018 IW Manufacturing & Technology Conference & Expo: A Bird's Eye Review

That's a wrap.

The 2018 IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology Conference & Expo began with a sprint May 8 as conference attendees hopped on buses to take plant tours across the Raleigh, N.C., area or snagged open seats at one of several workshops presenting lessons on how to improve factory operations. The show concluded May 10 with a luncheon keynote address by cybersecurity expert Roel Schouwenberg, who said nothing that would make manufacturers rest easy about the security of those same manufacturing operations.

In between the event's start and conclusion was a breadth of content, cameradie and dazzling technologies designed to satisfy, well, every attendee. Follow along as we take a Twitter stroll to review the 2018 IW M&T show. Then visit 2018 IW Manufacturing & Technology Conference & Expo for additional show coverage.

Area manufacturers opened their doors to conference attendees hungry to learn from their peers. Participating plant tour hosts included Caterpillar, John Deere, Flowserve, Cummins and Larry's Coffee.

The exhibit hall opened with a technology-driven assist. A robot built by area middle school students cut the ribbon and officially welcomed expo attendees.

Exhibitors included SAS, which also presented a session on analytics.

