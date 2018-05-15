Menu
2018 IW M&T Show - Expo Floor David McGlynn
Operations

2018 IW Manufacturing & Technology Conference & Expo: A Bird's Eye Review

Conference and expo attendees at our 2018 annual event took to Twitter to share some of the sights, sounds, lessons and technologies that greeted them in Raleigh. Here's a small sample.

That's a wrap. 

The 2018 IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology Conference & Expo began with a sprint May 8 as conference attendees hopped on buses to take plant tours across the Raleigh, N.C., area or snagged open seats at one of several workshops presenting lessons on how to improve factory operations. The show concluded May 10 with a luncheon keynote address by cybersecurity expert Roel Schouwenberg, who said nothing that would make manufacturers rest easy about the security of those same manufacturing operations. 

In between the event's start and conclusion was a breadth of content, cameradie and dazzling technologies designed to satisfy, well, every attendee. Follow along as we take a Twitter stroll to review the 2018 IW M&T show. Then visit 2018 IW Manufacturing & Technology Conference & Expo for additional show coverage. 

 Area manufacturers opened their doors to conference attendees hungry to learn from their peers. Participating plant tour hosts included Caterpillar, John Deere, Flowserve, Cummins and Larry's Coffee. 

Speaking of Caterpillar...

And AW North Carolina...

 The exhibit hall opened with a technology-driven assist. A robot built by area middle school students cut the ribbon and officially welcomed expo attendees. 

Exhibitors included SAS, which also presented a session on analytics.

And Dozuki...
If you missed the show, you missed a lot, including robust expo hall programming. MegaBots founders Gui Cavalcanti and Matt Oehrlein were on hand to discuss the manufacturing challenges they faced in pursuing their MegaBots project.
GE Digital CEO Bill Ruh was the first of four keynote speakers. 
Yes, there was eating, too. 
Sean Suggs, president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Mississippi, gave a keynote address on Day 2 of the event. 
Keynote speaker Lincoln Electric CEO Chris Mapes addressed the skills gap, outlining the challenges and presenting potential solutions.
These folks represent one of seven manufacturing plant to receive their 2017 IndustryWeek Best Plants Award during the IW M&T conference.
Here is Accuride, another 2017 IW Best Plants Awards winner. 
Lenovo presented its BOLD Workout process.
Speaking of awards, New Equipment Digest presented its Innovation awards. Among the winners is...
Never underestimate the importance of networking...
As I mentioned at the start of this Twitter review, a keynote address from cybersecurity expert Roel Schouwenberg concluded the 2018 IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology Conference & Expo in Raleigh. We hope to see you next year in Pittsburgh!
