Let's Celebrate Manufacturing Excellence

The IndustryWeek Best Plants Awards ceremony is a highlight of the annual IW Manufacturing & Technology Conference & Expo.

At IndustryWeek, we like to see manufacturing operations celebrate their successes. Annually we get the pleasure of joining in those celebrations at the IW Best Plants Awards ceremony, held during the IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology Conference & Expo.

This year it was again our honor as we handed out the Pinnacle Award to seven deserving manufacturing plants located across North America, our 2017 IndustryWeek Best Plants Awards winners. We call the trophy the "Pinnacle Award" because it represents the highest echelon of manufacturing excellence.

The luncheon awards celebration was held in Raleigh, N.C., site of our 2018 IW M&T Show.

Please enjoy this showcase of the 2017 IW Best Plants Awards winners, who were joined on stage by Travis Hessman, IndustryWeek editor-in-chief.

About the Awards Program: Established in 1990, the IndustryWeek Best Plants Awards program annually recognizes plants, located in North America, that are on the leading edge of efforts to increase competitiveness, enhance customer satisfaction, and create stimulating and rewarding work environments. Its further goal is to encourage other manufacturing managers and work teams to emulate the honorees by adopting world-class practices, technologies, and improvement strategies.

