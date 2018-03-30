Corporate Culture Moving up in Importance for Jobseekers

Looking at what factors are important to job seekers, salary still remains at the top of the list. Coming in second, at 26%, is vacation time. But close on its heels was corporate culture at 24%.

These statistics are from a recent survey from Accountemps.

Other preferences were career advancement potential (21%), working from home (11%), and professional development/training (9%).

"In today's employment market, companies need to put their best foot forward when making job offers and, beyond salary, highlight benefits that could entice candidates," said Michael Steinitz, executive director of Accountemps. "Professionals want to be hired by organizations that support work-life balance and have values that align with their own. An attractive corporate culture can go a long way toward recruiting and retaining top talent."

Additional findings include:

-- Employees in Chicago, Cleveland and Detroit value personal time off most.

-- Professionals in Boston, Des Moines and Salt Lake City say corporate culture holds the greatest appeal.

-- Workers in Dallas, Houston and New York consider career advancement potential the most important factor in job decisions.

-- Workers ages 55 and older are more interested in paid time off (29%) than those ages 35 to 54 (27%) and 18 to 34 (22%).

-- Professionals ages 18 to 34 prefer career advancement potential (30%) above all else, compared to those ages 35 to 54 (22%) and 55 and older (10%).

-- Female respondents say vacation time (27%) is the key factor in employment decisions, while men say corporate culture (25%) is most critical.