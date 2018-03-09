Cummins Creates Global Network to Help Women Advance

On International Women’s Day, March 8, Cummins Inc. announced a community initiative, Cummins Powers Women, to advance its commitment to the empowerment of women and girls around the world.

“Cummins’ mission is to make people's lives better by powering a more prosperous world and Cummins Powers Women epitomizes this purpose,” said Tom Linebarger, Cummins Inc. CEO. “One way we seek to better communities is by investing in programs that improve the lives of women and girls. We’ve seen firsthand the positive transformation that happens when we ensure diversity and inclusion within our organization, bringing more women into our business at every level.”

The company points to the potential effect of this program by citing research from USAID (2017) which showed that for every extra year a girl stays in school, her income can increase by 15% to 25%.

Other research has shown that if women were to participate in the economy identically to men, they could add as much as $28 trillion or 26% to annual global GDP in 2025. This is roughly the combined size of the economies of the United States and China today (McKinsey Global Institute, 2015.)

The program is a multi-million dollar investment in proven programs designed to create large-scale impact in the lives of women and girls globally. Some of the programs included in the network include:

· Girls Inc. – North America

· Rosa Fund – UK

· Save the Children – Germany

· China Women’s Development Foundation – China

· Rise Up – Africa, Latin America and India

· Camfed, the Campaign for Female Education – Ghana

· CARE Australia – Cambodia

· Girls Academy – Australia

“We were rigorous in our evaluation, and we are pleased to partner with nonprofits around the world that have research-based programs, metrics in place and a really strong track record of success empowering women and girls,” said Mary Titsworth Chandler, CEO of the Cummins Foundation. “We have invested in a wide range of programs from on-the-ground mentoring and teaching of women and girls, to financial empowerment through entrepreneurship to leadership development and advocacy at the regional level.”

Additionally, as a major proponent of leadership training and development programs, Cummins is funding leadership training and strategic skills development for non-profit leaders.“The growth and improvements we have seen in our own company through an inclusive environment for women are the catalyst for us to dream about a future for all women that includes abundant opportunity for global leadership, invention, skill and creativity – a world powered by women in which progress accelerates, invention amplifies and solutions become easier to find,” said Chandler.