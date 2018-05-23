Group of South Carolina Boeing Workers to Vote on Union Representation

“Promises of unionization from the IAM aren't all they're cracked up to be,” tweeted the official Twitter account for Boeing South Carolina on Tuesday, a caution that was accompanied by a short video on bargaining as a micro-unit, as well as the hashtag #BSCVoteNo.

The words and multimedia were delivered in response to a May 21 decision by the National Labor Relations Board to permit a collective-bargaining election to move forward for a group of workers at the Chicago-based aerospace manufacturer’s North Charleston, S.C., manufacturing plant.

The workers, approximately 180 flight-line readiness technicians and technician inspectors, are slated to vote May 31 on whether to be represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. These workers represent about 6% of Boeing South Carolina, according to the company.

Promises of unionization from the IAM aren't all they're cracked up to be. What are the realities of bargaining as 6% of production teammates? Learn more about what bargaining as a micro-unit really means to you, your family and our community! #BSCVoteNo https://t.co/S5ZZBJiFJn pic.twitter.com/S1J5VZV8QX — We Are Boeing SC (@weareboeingsc) May 22, 2018

The IAM filed a petition in March with the labor board for an election. The machinists’ union has twice before attempted to organize the North Charleston assembly site, once canceling the election in the face of what it described as a “toxic environment.” An election held last year was rejected by the North Charleston workforce.

Both previous organizing campaigns were aimed at the full workforce, in contrast to the current effort.

Boeing has said it would appeal the NLRB ruling. Meanwhile, both sides have taken to social media and employed other tools to support their position. At www.weareboeingsc.com, Boeing has pulled together fact sheets, videos and developed an FAQ to address questions about the collective bargaining effort.

SOLIDARITY REQUEST: The company is continuing its anti-union campaign. Sign the petition to stand with working people at Boeing South Carolina.https://t.co/WAaLQFv7hy — Machinists Union (@MachinistsUnion) May 22, 2018

For its part, the IAM is promoting a petition to show Boeing workers support. “Sign the pledge now to tell working people at Boeing that we have their backs,” it says on the website hosting the pledge.