Taking it to the Street: NAM 2018 State of Manufacturing Tour

As manufacturing is on a high these days, the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) wants to spread the optimism across the nation. Part of the upbeat outlook is based on the results of the group’s recent survey which found that 95% of the respondents expressed a positive outlook for their companies’ future.

So on February 12  NAM will kick off its 2018 State of Manufacturing Tour, traveling to eight states and visiting numerous manufacturing facilities and schools along the way.  The tour will continue until February  22.

The goal of the tour is for Jay Timmons, CEO of  NAM, to join with local manufacturers, employees, students, media, community leaders and elected officials to discuss both the opportunities in manufacturing across the country and the urgent need to build the modern manufacturing workforce.

 “Across America, the nature of work is changing, and the types of jobs we’re creating are shifting,” said Timmons.

“Innovation is transforming the way manufacturers operate, and there is an urgent need for talented and skilled men and women on our shop floors and in our facilities working as coders, technicians, craftspeople, designers, marketers and so much more,” added Timmons. “ Our focus on this tour is telling the story of modern manufacturing and the incredible opportunities we have for well-paying, rewarding careers—whether it’s a first career or a new career.”

For the past four years, the annual NAM State of Manufacturing Tour has highlighted the more than 12 million men and women who are "building our future." This year the will spotlight the industry’s rapid transformation, while also focusing on manufacturing’s well-paying careers, the industry’s diverse workforce and the real-world solutions for manufacturing’s continued growth.

Tour events will take place in Michigan, Kentucky, Indiana, Alabama, New York, Kansas, California and Missouri. 

To learn more about the 2018 State of Manufacturing Tour, click here.

