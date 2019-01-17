Airbus Kicks Off Construction on Manufacturing Facility in Alabama

Airbus broke ground at its Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley, launching construction of the company’s new A220 aircraft manufacturing facility.

The new assembly line, which is the company’s second U.S.-based commercial aircraft production facility, will be located adjacent to the A320 family production line and will facilitate assembly of A220-100 and A220-300 aircraft for U.S. customers. Airbus also operates an engineering center in Mobile, as well other facilities across the country.

Aircraft production is planned to begin in Q3 2019, with the first delivery of a Mobile-assembled A220 aircraft scheduled for 2020. The new A220 production facilities will be complete by next year.

The assembly line will satisfy the strong and growing U.S. demand for the A220 aircraft and create more than 400 full-time jobs in Mobile.

“Airbus’ growth plans will not only create new jobs for Alabamians but also strengthen the bonds that have developed between the global aerospace company and our state,” said Governor Kay Ivey during the ceremony. “Alabama has a long history in flight and, as this project shows, a bright future in the aviation industry.”

Jeff Knittel CEO of Airbus Americas said that Airbus’ expansion in the United States reflects the company’s growing partnerships with customers, as well as with American supplier-partners and the communities in which the company operates across the U.S.

“Together we’ve already put Mobile on the map in the world of global aviation, and together we are making a new mark for the future,” Knittel said.