To Attract Technical Talent BAE Systems Opens New Hub at Georgia Cyber Center

Locating where the talent resides is often the reason cited for choosing specific areas. This is true for BAE Systems when it announced on Jan. 10 that it will open an office at the new Georgia Cyber Center. The company said it values the area’s highly skilled workforce and proximity to key customers.

Located on the Nathan Deal Campus for Innovation in downtown Augusta, the campus is home to both commercial cyber companies and a number of cybersecurity and technology training programs.

BAE Systems provides large-scale systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains to militaries and governments.

“We currently have more than 400 employees providing advanced analytics and information assurance mission support in the Fort Gordon/Augusta market and we are continuing to grow,” said Peder Jungck, general manager of BAE Systems’ Intelligence Solutions business.

“The Georgia Cyber Center will help us expand our footprint in the region while providing us with a new hub to attract the next generation of cloud, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity experts our nation needs,” added Jungck

The Center is the single largest investment in a cybersecurity facility by a state government to date. It is home to several cybersecurity certificate, undergraduate- and graduate-level programs offered by Augusta University and Augusta Technical College. The facility also hosts the Georgia Cyber Range, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Cyber Crime Unit, and a number of innovation focused incubation and accelerator programs offered by theClubhou.se, an Augusta technology non-profit. The diversity of the Center’s tenants reflects a partnership between academia, state and federal government, law enforcement, the U.S. Army and the private sector.