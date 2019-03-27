Menu
Chevron Funds Program to Help Men Champion Gender Equity Chevron
Michael Wirth, CEO Chevron
Chevron Funds Program to Help Men Champion Gender Equality

“We are supporting an initiative that is helping Chevron create a more gender-inclusive workplace, and that we believe can benefit other companies around the world,” said Michael Wirth, Chevron’s CEO.

Creating sustainable workplace equality requires the effort of both men and women. To encourage more men to become engaged in this goal, Catalyst, a nonprofit organization, created a program called MARC (Men Advocating Real Change).

MARC is focused on engaging and empowering male executives and leaders to consistently model inclusive behaviors, influence more equitable talent management systems and processes, and build effective partnerships across gender.

Last month Chevron Corp. provided a $5 million grant to this program.

“We are expanding our partnership with Catalyst to support an initiative that is helping Chevron create a more gender-inclusive workplace, and that we believe can benefit other companies around the world,” said Michael Wirth, Chevron’s CEO and chair of the 2091 Catalyst Awards Dinner. “We are honored to accelerate this important work. This grant proves once again the power of partnership—how with commitment and dedication, real change is possible.”

MARC engages men and women in "deep and honest dialogue where men gain insight, empathy, and personal motivation to take action to improve gender equity in the workplace," Catalyst says.

The grant will directly support the global expansion of MARC Leader, an immersive training program. It will also support the rollout of  MARC teams to  Catalyst  Supporter companies across the globe, creating a grassroots collective approach that helps men apply their influence to effect positive change in the workplace with respect to gender equality.

Under Mr. Wirth’s leadership, Chevron was an early champion and pioneer of the MARC Teams strategy, "recognizing the power it can have in building self-awareness, fostering individual inclusion skills and ultimately sustaining a culture of inclusion across the organization," says Catalyst.

