Chevron Phillips Chemical Joins New Global Alliance Against Plastic Waste

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC on Jan. 16 become one of the founding members of a new consortium of nearly 30 top global companies, the Alliance to End Plastic Waste. www.endplasticwaste.org.

“Our mission is to help create win-win solutions where we continue to provide the world with valuable plastic materials while helping society keep them from ending up in our environment where they should not,” said Chevron Phillips Chemical CEO Mark Lashier.

With more than $1 billion pledged and a goal of investing $1.5 billion over five years to eliminate unchecked plastic waste in the environment and especially the oceans, the Alliance to End Plastic Waste is comprised of companies across the entire plastics and consumer goods value chains.

“Compared to alternatives like glass and steel, plastics provide dramatic reductions in energy use, material consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, but it’s time to solve the problem of plastic waste in our environment and oceans,” concluded Lashier. “At Chevron Phillips Chemical, we care about our employees, neighbors and communities and are proud to be a leader on this important global issue.”

Chevron Phillips Chemical Among its latest sustainability initiatives, the company furthered investments in recycling technologies through its America Styrenics joint venture. The latter recently announced a partnership with Agylix to operate a recycling center for used polystyrene products that converts them back into their original liquid form, styrene monomer. With the ability to turn products back into usable building blocks, the venture between America Styrenics and Agylix is designed to keep waste out of the environment and create a circular solution with industry value.

The 25 current members include manufacturers, consumer goods companies, retailers, converters and waste management firms, along with leaders in government and intergovernmental organizations.

In the months ahead, the nonprofit will make investments and drive progress in four core areas to reduce plastic waste, as well as reuse and recycling. Those include waste infrastructure development, innovation in recycling and recovery systems, in addition to education and cleanup efforts, especially in regions suffering most from plastic waste.

“Everyone agrees that plastic waste does not belong in our oceans or anywhere in the environment,” said David Taylor, CEO of P&G (IW 500/16) and a member of the alliance. “This is a complex and serious global challenge that calls for swift action and strong leadership. This new alliance is the most comprehensive effort to date to end plastic waste in the environment. I urge all companies, big and small and from all regions and sectors, to join us.