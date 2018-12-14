Eaton Recognized by DOL For Veteran Employment

Power management company Eaton, which employs 98,000 and had revenues of $20.4 billion in 2017, recently received the HIRE Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor for its commitment to hiring U.S. military veterans.

“Eaton is extremely proud of this achievement,” said Ernest W. Marshall Jr., chief human resources officer, Eaton. “Our veterans are proven leaders who bring a valuable skill set to our company. We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to advancing veteran careers. And we see investing in veteran-specific programs and resources as an ongoing part of our talent development strategy."

The program was created in 2017 and utilizes the requirements of the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act of 2017 (HIRE Vets Act) signed by President Trump to determine awardees.

“Military service develops leadership skills, technical expertise, and problem-solving capabilities — all in demand by America’s companies,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta, when announced the program. “The HIRE Vets Medallion Program provides a tremendous opportunity for employers to recruit talented veterans and demonstrate support for those who have sacrificed so much for their country.”

It is the only veterans hiring award at the federal level. Recipients are evaluated based on their veteran hiring and retention practices, availability of veteran-specific resources, leadership programming for veterans, dedicated human resources, and compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans.

The HIRE Vets Medallion has a rigorous criterion that recognizes employers’ commitment to veteran careers, including hiring, retention, and long-term development. The award signals to veterans that an employer is committed to and supports veteran careers.