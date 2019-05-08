Menu
GM in Discussions Sell its Lordstown, Ohio Plant Jeff Swensen, Getty Images
Leadership>Companies & Executives

GM in Discussion to Sell Lordstown, Ohio Plant

GM is talking with Workhouse Group to buy the plant which has the "potential to bring significant production and electric vehicle assembly jobs to the plant."

General Motors Co. released a statement on May 8 saying that it is discussions with Workhorse Group Inc. and an affiliated, newly formed entity to sell the company’s Lordstown Complex in Lordstown, Ohio.

The company said the move has the "potential to bring significant production and electric vehicle assembly jobs to the plant. Upon final agreement, the entity, led by Workhorse founder Steve Burns, would acquire the facility. Workhorse would hold a minority interest in the new entity."

“This potential agreement creates a positive outcome for all parties involved and will help solidify the leadership of Workhorse’s role in the EV community,” said Workhorse CEO Duane Hughes in a statement.

Burns added, “The first vehicle we would plan to build if we were to purchase the Lordstown Complex would be a commercial electric pickup, blending Workhorse’s technology with Lordstown’s manufacturing expertise.”

Mary Barra, GM CEO said in a statement that the company remains "committed to growing manufacturing jobs in the U.S., including in Ohio, and we see this development as a potential win-win for everyone. Workhorse has innovative technologies that could help preserve Lordstown’s more than 50-year tradition of vehicle assembly work.”

Also on May 8, the company announced it will add 450 new jobs at plants in Toledo, Moraine and Parma, all located in Ohio. 

  • The DMAX plant in Moraine is expanding diesel engine production for GM’s all-new heavy-duty pickups, which go on sale later this year.
  • Toledo Transmission will expand production of the company’s all-new 10-speed automatic transmission for trucks and SUVs.
  • The Parma Metal Center will expand production of stamped parts and deploy laser cell welding technology.

The investments in the Ohio plants will total $700 million

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Lordstown1
Lordstown's Last Bell
Mar 07, 2019
GM Brushed Off Union Concessions Before Idling Ohio Car Plant
GM Brushed Off Union Concessions Before Idling Ohio Car Plant
Mar 29, 2019
Placing third in the IndustryWeek US 50 Best Manufacturers list is Polaris Industries is Polaris Industries Its CEO since 2008 is Scott W Wine who holds bachelors degrees in Economics and French as well as a Master of Business Administration MBA in Finance from the University of Maryland
Polaris Industries CEO Warns US Jobs May Move to Mexico If Tariffs Rise
May 08, 2019
woman-shopping-freezer-case-with-basket.jpg
Nestle's US Unit Will Slice 4,000 Jobs in Delivery Change
May 08, 2019