GM in Discussion to Sell Lordstown, Ohio Plant

General Motors Co. released a statement on May 8 saying that it is discussions with Workhorse Group Inc. and an affiliated, newly formed entity to sell the company’s Lordstown Complex in Lordstown, Ohio.

The company said the move has the "potential to bring significant production and electric vehicle assembly jobs to the plant. Upon final agreement, the entity, led by Workhorse founder Steve Burns, would acquire the facility. Workhorse would hold a minority interest in the new entity."

“This potential agreement creates a positive outcome for all parties involved and will help solidify the leadership of Workhorse’s role in the EV community,” said Workhorse CEO Duane Hughes in a statement.

Burns added, “The first vehicle we would plan to build if we were to purchase the Lordstown Complex would be a commercial electric pickup, blending Workhorse’s technology with Lordstown’s manufacturing expertise.”

Mary Barra, GM CEO said in a statement that the company remains "committed to growing manufacturing jobs in the U.S., including in Ohio, and we see this development as a potential win-win for everyone. Workhorse has innovative technologies that could help preserve Lordstown’s more than 50-year tradition of vehicle assembly work.”

Also on May 8, the company announced it will add 450 new jobs at plants in Toledo, Moraine and Parma, all located in Ohio.

The DMAX plant in Moraine is expanding diesel engine production for GM’s all-new heavy-duty pickups, which go on sale later this year.

Toledo Transmission will expand production of the company’s all-new 10-speed automatic transmission for trucks and SUVs.

The Parma Metal Center will expand production of stamped parts and deploy laser cell welding technology.

The investments in the Ohio plants will total $700 million