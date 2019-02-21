GM Investing $20 Million in Michigan Plant

To increase the plant’s capacity for future 10-speed transmission production, GM announced on Feb. 19 that it is investing $20 million at its Romulus, Mich. propulsion plant.

Romulus currently builds V6 engines and 10-speed transmissions used in several GM cars, trucks and crossovers.

The new investment will be used to purchase additional machining equipment that will enable the transmission capacity expansion. GM is not disclosing specifics or timing related to the plant’s future products at this time.

“Romulus has a long-standing reputation of quality, productivity and performance and we are proud of the hard work and commitment displayed by the entire Romulus team,” said GM CEO Mary Barra during a visit to the plant to meet with employees and community leaders.

Since 2009, GM has invested more than $880 million at the Romulus plant. The plant currently employs about 1,350 people.

The Romulus plant originally opened in 1976 as part of GM Detroit Diesel Allison Division, making diesel engines and components. Romulus began to produce engines in the 1980s, and through the years, has produced over 10.8 million V8 engines and over 6.6 million V6 engines.

The investment in Romulus follows GM’s announcement on Feb. 18 to invest $36 million at its Lansing Delta Township assembly plant for future crossover production. GM currently than 51,000 employees in Michigan working at 33 locations.